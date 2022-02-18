Sometimes you just need greasy spoon eats.

Whether it’s been a long night of partying or you’re just craving a midnight snack, these places will definitely hit the spot.

RELATED: How To Get Into Vancouver’s Best Speakeasies And Secret Bars

Best Late Night Eats In Vancouver

Gringo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzy_@ (@su_____________zy)

This late-night joint is all about authentic Mexican eats, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bowls and of course, a vast selection of creative cocktails.

They’re open until 1 a.m. on Thursdays, 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and midnight the rest of the week.

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square

Basil Pasta Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basil Pasta Bar (@basilpastabar)

Calling all carb lovers! If pasta is your love language, this is the place to be. They have a wide variety of pastas to choose from or you can create your own pasta by selecting the type of noodles, sauce, cheese, protein and toppings.

They’re open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. the rest of the week.

Address: 636 Davie Street

Lucy’s Eastside Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kel C. (@kellycccheng)

When it comes to late night eats, diners are where it’s at. Find this gem on Main Street, whipping up all the classic diner eats. Their menu has everything from an all-day and night breakfast and club sandwich to homemade mac-and-cheese and fried chicken.

They’re open 24 hours a day.

Address: 2708 Main Street

Fritz European Fry House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by foodieinnahoodie (@foodieinnahoodie)

This quick-serve fry shop specializes in all things poutine, as well as gourmet hot dogs that are to die for.

They’re open until 4 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 2 a.m. the rest of the week (except for Mondays when they’re only open until 9 p.m.)

Address: 718 Davie Street

The Moose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Heer (@kooking.with.karan)

Find cheap eats at this spot, that has lots of small plates that will hit the spot late at night. Try their nachos, Asian BBQ ribs, crispy chicken wings, BBQ burger and more. For something sweet, order their mini donuts.

They’re open until 2 a.m. daily.

Address: 724 Nelson Street

Roxy Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #sashdoingstuff (@sashdoingstuff)

After a night on the town, check out this burger joint right on the Granville Strip. Their menu includes a back bacon Swiss burger, Sriracha honey chicken burger, lamb burger, a create your own option and much, much more.

They’re open until 2 a.m. daily.

Address: 910 Granville Street

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.