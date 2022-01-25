This Taco Factory Hiding Out In New West Serves Authentic Mexican Eats

If tacos are your love language, you must visit this epic taco factory that is hiding out in New Westminster.

Their slogan is “where authentic is created” and one taste of their food will definitely prove that to be true.

The Taco Factory prides itself on preserving Mexican recipes and allowing diners to experience the authentic taste of Mexico’s traditional flavours.

For starters, they whip up some mean nachos, corn tortilla soup, queso fundido and the classic guac and chips.

They also offer a wide selection of tacos, burritos, tortas, tostadas, flautas, gorditas, sopes and enchiladas with your choice of protein.

Their specials include a bacon burrito, fish taco and taco roulette, which is a platter of 20 tacos (Carnitas, Pastor, Chorizo, Pollo Pibil), served with chips and salsa.

Make sure to save some room for dessert though because they’ve got churros and Mexican flan. Diners will also find a selection of must-taste cocktails, from a classic lime margarita to Tequila shots.

One thing is for sure, this is definitely the place to be on Taco Tuesdays (or any night of the week).

The Taco Factory

When: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Where: 418 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

