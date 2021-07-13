This Delta Spot Serves Drool Worthy Donuts & Mexican Classics

On the hunt for drool worthy donuts AND classic Mexican eats? Get the best of both worlds at Boca Grande Donut Shop in Delta.

The one stop shop prides itself on serving the best sweet treats, along with authentic Mexican cuisine.

It may sound too good to be true but it’s the real deal.

Donut Menu

They have a huge selection of creative donut that are bound to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Some of their regular flavours include: maple bacon, peaches n cream, chai sugar, Oreo, cherry amaretto, peanut butter chocolate, apple fritter, Mexican vanilla, raspberry white chocolate, salted caramel, watermelon and more.

Their most popular donuts are Superstar (banana glaze and chocolate chips), Cereal Killa (white icing with a mix of your favourite cereals) and Netflix n Chill (butter glaze with salted and buttered popcorn that is topped off with dulce de leche).

Ranging from $4-6 dollars these donuts are all made in house, with vegan options also available.

Savoury Menu and Take Home Taco Kits

In addition to their donuts, Boca Grande is also a star at creating amazing meals to go along with your dessert.

For something more savoury, look no further than their take-home taco kits, with everything from pork al pastor and shredded beef to chicken mole and crispy cauliflower.

Their test kitchen also kicks it up a notch with some epic creations, including their double bacon crispy fried chicken donut, shrimp ravioli pizza and triple layer lasagna.

But you literally can’t visit this spot without trying one of their donut tacos. Sink your teeth into a vanilla donut cut in half, then grilled and stuffed with your choice of pork al pastor, shredded beef, chicken mole or cauliflower.

Keep in mind this shop is only open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, many of their donuts run out on a daily basis. So be sure to check their Instagram page or pre-order your favourites by sending them a direct message before going in.

Boca Grande Donut Shop

When: Open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until they sell out)

Where: 106-4841 Delta Street, Delta

