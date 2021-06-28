Coquitlam Has a New Hot Spot For Doughnuts and People Keep Lining Up For Them

There is a new doughnut shop in Coquitlam that is getting a lot of love.

Quite fittingly, the name of the place is Doughnut Love. The owners, Clint and Kat Hiles opened the shop after working hard to learn how to create the perfect doughnut.

After a lifetime of pursuing all the best gourmet Vancouver-based doughnut shops, they felt it was time Coquitlam got a shop of their own.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Must Try Ice Cream Spots To Keep You Cool For The Summer

Doughnut Love has been getting an overwhelming response, as people seem eager to try these tasty treats.

Customers have been seen queuing up outside the store in Como Lake. Lineups have started as early as 6AM with goods being sold out.

As a result the owners decided to start showing up to the kitchen at 1 AM to bake as many as possible on the daily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doughnut Love (@doughnutlove.ca)

What To Get? There are actually 6 signature doughnuts at this Coquitlam shop: Apple fritter (caramelized apples and cinnamon brioche dough fitters)

Homer (classic yeast ring dipped in a strawberry glaze and covered in sprinkles)

Vanilla glazed (soft yeast dough ring)

Lemon poppy seed old fashioned (dipped in a tart lemon glaze)

Chocolate chip cookie dough old fashioned (with edible malted milk chocolate chip cookie dough)

Chocolate dip (yeast ring dipped in a Callebaut chocolate ganache) There will always be 6 other doughnuts being rotated each month. The shop offers both gluten-free and vegan options as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doughnut Love (@doughnutlove.ca) More Flavours And A Cool Initiative Unique limited-time flavours will be introduced in July and August that promise to be drool-worthy. In addition to that, this Coquitlam doughnuts shop is doing one more cool thing— the “Community Love Doughnut Initiative”. This is a program they’ve started where $1 from a chosen doughnut will be given to a charity for the months of June and July. The couple hopes to eventually expand Doughnut Love to Port Moody and Port Coquitlam. Doughnut Love in Coquitlam Location: 1655 Como Lake Ave #107, Coquitlam

Hours: Closed Mondays. Tuesday – Friday 6AM – 3PM, Saturday & Sunday 7AM – 3PM For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.