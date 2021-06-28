Coquitlam Has a New Hot Spot For Doughnuts and People Keep Lining Up For Them

There is a new doughnut shop in Coquitlam that is getting a lot of love.
Quite fittingly, the name of the place is Doughnut Love. The owners, Clint and Kat Hiles opened the shop after working hard to learn how to create the perfect doughnut.
After a lifetime of pursuing all the best gourmet Vancouver-based doughnut shops, they felt it was time Coquitlam got a shop of their own.
Doughnut Love has been getting an overwhelming response, as people seem eager to try these tasty treats.
Customers have been seen queuing up outside the store in Como Lake. Lineups have started as early as 6AM with goods being sold out.
As a result the owners decided to start showing up to the kitchen at 1 AM to bake as many as possible on the daily.
