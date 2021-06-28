Vancouver’s Must Try Ice Cream Spots To Keep You Cool For The Summer

We all scream for ice cream!

Soak up the sun this summer with an ice cream in hand from one of the city’s must try purveyors.

These delicious treats will definitely make you feel happy, cool, and refreshed this record breaking summer.

Perverted Ice Cream

Ice cream with a twist. Try the Brand Spanking (cream and chocolate mix soft-serve) or the Beg For S’more (chocolate soft-serve with graham crackers and toasted marshmallows). You may have guessed this place is all about sexual innuendos. Check them out at 797 Thurlow Street.

Rain or Shine Ice Cream

It’s the kinda ice cream you want to eat rain or shine (hence its name). They also have some unusual flavours, including Blueberry Balsamic, Honey Lavender and Salted Coconut Fudge. They have three locations, one at UBC and the others at 3382 Cambie Street and 1926 West 4th Avenue.

Earnest Ice Cream

A classic ice cream spot with all the flavours you could ever dream of. Try their Matcha Green Tea, Whiskey Hazelnut, Birthday Cake and other seasonal delights. They have locations at 1485 Frances Street, 3992 Fraser Street and 1829 Quebec Street.

Soft Peaks Ice Cream

All about that soft-serve life. Get Organic Milk, Dark Chocolate or Twist. Top your favourite off with a piece of honeycomb, toasted coconut, Himalayan pink salt or Yuzu marmalade. The opportunities are endless. Head to their Gastown location at 25 Alexander Street.

Mister Ice Cream

Kick it up a notch. Get your fill of liquid nitrogen ice cream at this joint. Or you can try their to-die-for ice cream sandwiches or ice cream bars. You really can’t go wrong with whatever you choose but we recommend anything Matcha. Give them a try at 1141 Mainland Street.

Bella Gelateria

Okay, it’s gelato. But how could we leave this favourite off the list? Order one of their many flavours, which include Amarena Cherry, Black Sesame, Pandan, Earl Grey, Burnt Caramel, Thai Coconut Milk or Nutella. This list goes on. Find them at 1001 West Cordova Street.

