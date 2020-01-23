Another month, another batch of new content. Here’s what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2020, with a few of our commendations bolded.

Netflix Canada February 2020: Coming Soon

February 1

Changeling

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Darkest Hour

Frost/Nixon

Gone with the Wind

Munich

Nights in Rodanthe

P.S. I Love You

Red Sparrow

Saint Seiya: Season 6

The Adventures of Tintin

Wedding Crashers

You’ve Got Mail

February 2

Sordo

Team Kaulie: Part 3

February 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great

February 5

8 Mile

Along Came Polly

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

La boda de la abuela

The Pharmacist

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

February 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

February 8

The Coldest Game

February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

February 12

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Vikings: Season 3

February 20

The Flash: Season 6

Spectros

February 21

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

February 26

Arrival

I Am Not Okay With This

February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)

Happy!: Season 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

February 28

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Netflix Canada February 2020: Leaving Soon

February 1

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 – 6

February 14

Mean Girls

February 19

Bates Motel: Season 1 – 5

February 25

Blade Runner 2049

February 28

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Despite new streaming services joining the fray in 2019, Netflix is still reportedly doing very well. Surprisingly, Netflix’s subscriber base actually grew in late-2019, despite Disney+ becoming a worthy adversary, with its extensive library of classics and cultural icon Baby Yoda.

Last week, legacy media company NBC announced the details of their own new streaming service, named Peacock. (That’s actually what it’s called.) Peacock will be launching with an impressive library of its own, with variety not found in Apple TV+ and classics such as The Office and Parks and Recreation that are sure to be a draw for many.

HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, is also expected to be a major competitor when it officially launches. When it does, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, Friends, will be switching homes. Only time will tell whether or not Netflix will remain King then.

