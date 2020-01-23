Another month, another batch of new content. Here’s what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2020, with a few of our commendations bolded.
Netflix Canada February 2020: Coming Soon
February 1
- Changeling
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Darkest Hour
- Frost/Nixon
- Gone with the Wind
- Munich
- Nights in Rodanthe
- P.S. I Love You
- Red Sparrow
- Saint Seiya: Season 6
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Wedding Crashers
- You’ve Got Mail
February 2
- Sordo
- Team Kaulie: Part 3
February 4
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great
February 5
- 8 Mile
- Along Came Polly
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- La boda de la abuela
- The Pharmacist
February 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
February 7
- Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2
- Horse Girl
- Locke & Key
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
February 8
- The Coldest Game
February 9
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Polaroid
February 12
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You
February 13
- Dragon Quest Your Story
- Love is Blind
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
February 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Isi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
February 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
February 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3
- Vikings: Season 3
February 20
- The Flash: Season 6
- Spectros
February 21
- Babies
- Gentefied
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
February 26
- Arrival
- I Am Not Okay With This
February 27
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)
- Happy!: Season 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
February 28
- All the Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
Netflix Canada February 2020: Leaving Soon
February 1
- The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 – 6
February 14
- Mean Girls
February 19
- Bates Motel: Season 1 – 5
February 25
- Blade Runner 2049
February 28
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Despite new streaming services joining the fray in 2019, Netflix is still reportedly doing very well. Surprisingly, Netflix’s subscriber base actually grew in late-2019, despite Disney+ becoming a worthy adversary, with its extensive library of classics and cultural icon Baby Yoda.
Last week, legacy media company NBC announced the details of their own new streaming service, named Peacock. (That’s actually what it’s called.) Peacock will be launching with an impressive library of its own, with variety not found in Apple TV+ and classics such as The Office and Parks and Recreation that are sure to be a draw for many.
HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, is also expected to be a major competitor when it officially launches. When it does, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, Friends, will be switching homes. Only time will tell whether or not Netflix will remain King then.
