Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix Canada In February 2020

Howard Chai | January 23, 2020
Netflix Canada February 2020 - Narcos Mexico
Photo: Netflix

Another month, another batch of new content. Here’s what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2020, with a few of our commendations bolded.

Netflix Canada February 2020: Coming Soon

February 1

  • Changeling
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Darkest Hour
  • Frost/Nixon
  • Gone with the Wind
  • Munich
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Red Sparrow
  • Saint Seiya: Season 6
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • Wedding Crashers
  • You’ve Got Mail

February 2

  • Sordo
  • Team Kaulie: Part 3

February 4

  • Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great

February 5

  • 8 Mile
  • Along Came Polly
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
  • La boda de la abuela
  • The Pharmacist

February 6

  • Cagaster of an Insect Cage

February 7

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2
  • Horse Girl
  • Locke & Key
  • My Holo Love
  • Who Killed Malcolm X?

February 8

  • The Coldest Game

February 9

  • Better Call Saul: Season 4
  • Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
  • Polaroid

February 12

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You

February 13

  • Dragon Quest Your Story
  • Love is Blind
  • Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

February 14

  • Cable Girls: Final Season
  • Isi & Ossi
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

February 17

  • The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

February 19

  • Chef Show: Volume 3
  • Vikings: Season 3

February 20

  • The Flash: Season 6
  • Spectros

February 21

  • Babies
  • Gentefied
  • Glitch Techs
  • Puerta 7
  • System Crasher

February 26

  • Arrival
  • I Am Not Okay With This

February 27

  • Altered Carbon: Season 2
  • The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)
  • Happy!: Season 2
  • Followers
  • Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

February 28

  • All the Bright Places
  • Babylon Berlin: Season 3
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
  • Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
  • La trinchera infinita
  • Queen Sono
  • Restaurants on the Edge
  • Unstoppable

Netflix Canada February 2020: Leaving Soon

February 1

  • The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 – 6

February 14

  • Mean Girls

February 19

  • Bates Motel: Season 1 – 5

February 25

  • Blade Runner 2049

February 28

  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Despite new streaming services joining the fray in 2019, Netflix is still reportedly doing very well. Surprisingly, Netflix’s subscriber base actually grew in late-2019, despite Disney+ becoming a worthy adversary, with its extensive library of classics and cultural icon Baby Yoda.

Last week, legacy media company NBC announced the details of their own new streaming service, named Peacock. (That’s actually what it’s called.) Peacock will be launching with an impressive library of its own, with variety not found in Apple TV+ and classics such as The Office and Parks and Recreation that are sure to be a draw for many.

HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, is also expected to be a major competitor when it officially launches. When it does, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, Friends, will be switching homes. Only time will tell whether or not Netflix will remain King then.

