Late last week NBC revealed substantial details about their new streaming service, Peacock, including prices and content.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Peacock will have multiple tiers of pricing. A free version of the service gives subscribers next-day access to “select shows, classic series and movies, sports and select premium programming.”

A higher tier will cost $5 USD a month. Both of those tiers will include ads, with an ad-free service priced at $10 USD. (The service will also be free, or $5, for some cable subscribers in the U.S.)

Peacock will launch to Comcast customers in the U.S. on April 15, 2020, and then nationally on July 15th, during NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics.

The streaming service is expected to launch with a library of 15,000 hours-worth of new and existing content, including exclusive titles like hit sitcoms The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Here’s what Peacock’s library will look like.

Scripted Originals

Angelyne

A limited series based on a Hollywood Reporter article about a mysterious woman that frequented several billboards in Los Angeles. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will be an Executive Producer alongside his wife Emmy Rossum, of Shameless fame, who will also produce and star as Angelyne.

Battlestar Galactica

Also produced by Sam Esmail, this new entry into the Battlestar Galactica universe will tell a new story within the Battlestar Galactica mythology, while staying true to Ron Moore’s original series.

Brave New World

You might have heard of Aldous Huxley’s classic novel Brave New World. This series is based on that novel, which takes place in a futuristic dystopian world where genetic modifications and psychological manipulation run rampant.

The Capture

Set in London, The Capture begins with the arrest of an ex-soldier and the conspiracy he finds himself in after video evidence surrounding his capture is manipulated.

Code 404

Code 404 follows the top crime-fighting duo at a special investigations unit after one half of the duo is killed on the job, and then brought back to life via an experimental A.I. project. The title likely refers to error code 404, “not found”, which would lead one to think that the experiment goes wrong.

Dr. Death

Dr. Death is based on a popular limited-series podcast of the same name centered around the real story of a surgeon who left his patients worse off than when they arrived. Jamie Dornan, of Fifty Shades of Grey fame, who also played a sociopath in the lesser-known The Fall, will star as the titular doctor, while Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin play two doctors who catch onto his misdeeds.

Five Bedrooms

Five Bedrooms centers on a group of five people who solve a common problem they share by buying a house together, a solution that either becomes ingenious or crazy.

Girls5Eva

What happens when a 90’s one-hit-wonder girl-group gets brought back into the spotlight decades later? Girls5Eva tries to answer that question, with Tina Fey, writer of Mean Girls, serving as an Executive Producer of the show.

Hitmen

Hitmen follows two hitmen (as you might expect) who are best friends just trying to make ends meet. Little details are known at the moment, but signs are pointing to this being a show trying to re-create the tone, and fervor, of Bill Hader’s hit HBO series Barry.

Intelligence

David Schwimmer (Ross Geller on Friends) is back on TV! Schwimmer will play an employee within the UK government’s communications headquarter in a workplace comedy where the stakes are the country’s ability to fight cyber terrorism.

Lady Parts

Lady Parts follows a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts, as a doctorate student is recruited to become the band’s lead guitarist.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Movie)

If you were one of the people who wanted a sequel to the movie based on the detective-comedy TV series Psych, congratulations are in order, because Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is exactly that.

Punky Brewster

A reboot of the 1980’s series Punky Brewster, the series now follows the titular Punky, who’s now a single mother.

Rutherford Falls

The Rutherford Falls in Rutherford Falls is actually not a place, but a man, Nathan Rutherford, played by The Office‘s Ed Helms, as he takes a proverbial fall in his life. Helms also serves as a co-creator of the show, alongside Mike Schur, creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.

Saved By The Bell

Another reboot of a popular TV series of days past, Saved By The Bell picks up after school closures lead to Bayside High getting a new wave of students from low-income schools that gives the school’s existing population a dose of reality.

Library Content

Peacock will become the exclusive streaming home of the following shows:

The Office

Parks and Recreation

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med.

Two and a Half Men

The George Lopez Show

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “previously announced library titles also available in 2020/2021 on a non-exclusive basis (until other streaming deals expire)” include:

30 Rock

A-Team

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Heroes, House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Married … With Children

Leave it to Beaver,

Magnum P.I.

Don Johnson’s Miami Vice

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Parenthood

Psych

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Suits

Superstore

The Mindy Project

The Purge

Will & Grace

Furthermore, unscripted TV shows include:

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck

Botched

Chrisley Knows Best

Dateline

Don’t Be Tardy

Face Off

Flipping Out

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Killer Couples

Lock-Up

Married to Medicine

Million Dollar Listing

Paranormal Witness

Snapped, Southern Charm

Summer House

The Profit

The Real Housewives franchise

Top Chef

A variety of movies will also be made available on the platform, including but not limited to:

American Pie

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Beautiful Mind

Back to the Future

Bourne franchise

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Despicable Me franchise

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T.

Fast & Furious franchise

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Mama Mia

Shrek

The Breakfast Club

Peacock subscribers will also get early-access to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers a few hours before they air.

All-in-all, Peacock looks like it has a lot of potential. The library may not be as large, in terms of pure quantity, to Disney Plus, but the variety will likely be appealing to many. (As opposed to Apple TV+.)

NBC has not discuss new details for the streaming service as it relates to international markets, but Peacock is expected to be available in markets like Canada at a later date.

There’s one thing this particular writer still can’t over, though: They really named the thing Peacock.

