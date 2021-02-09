Negative COVID-19 Test Will Be Required at all Canadian Land Borders

As promised to happen, anyone coming into Canada by land is now required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The regulation goes into effect on February 15.

A negative PCR test will have to be taken within 72 hours of the person crossing at the land border. This is very similar to the requirements when boarding a flight coming into Canada.

Last month the country saw an increase in the number of variant cases. It also became known that there was a large amount of non-Canadians still travelling into the country.

Canadian Borders

Canadians were warned that this new requirement would come.

However, in the press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s not legal to refuse entry to a Canadian, if someone were to show up without proof of a test.

He stated, “what we can do is, in cases of no test to show, apply a stiff penalty, a fine, and demand and ensure a rapid and complete follow up to make sure that they are getting tested, that they are being properly quarantined, that they are not putting at risk the safety of other Canadians by returning home without a clear, negative test.”

This is for land borders.

For air travellers, they can deny boarding a plane in another country. #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) February 9, 2021

The mandatory hotel quarantine applies to all travellers, land or flight. Travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival. They will then await their results at a government-approved hotel for up to three days at their own expense.

RELATED:

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, stay tuned to our News section.