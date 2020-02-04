5 To 20 cm of Heavy Wet Snow In Metro Vancouver Expected By Tomorrow

The snow is back, and it looks like it’s planning on staying the rest of the day in Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning was issued just before 5:00 am this morning, announcing that anywhere between 5 to 20 cm of snow is expected by the end of the day.

That snowfall warning applies to:

Metro Vancouver – Central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – Northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – Southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – Southwest including Richmond and Delta

Snowfall amounts are expected to vary depending on local elevation, with those closer to the interior expected to be on the higher end. The snow will likely then subside by tomorrow, where warmer air is expected to turn precipitation into rain.

Winds across Metro Vancouver are expected to be cold, “but not truly Arctic”, Environment Canada says.

We were hit with quite the snowstorm back in January. This doesn’t look quite as bad (especially compared to what Newfoundland got) and extensive, but hopefully everyone was more prepared this time around.

Stay frost, folks!

For more Metro Vancouver news, stay tuned to 604 Now News.