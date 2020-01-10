Vancouver Hit With 1st Snowfall of The Year, People React As Expected (VIDEOS)

Vancouver has finally gotten its first snow day of the season and as usual, people are both excited and freaking out.
The Metro Vancouver area will see up to 25 cm of snow throughout Friday, according to Environment Canada.
And that of course means traffic, bus delays and BC Ferry cancellations. One person posted a video of how most Vancouver drivers may react to the snow day. By driving very, very….slowly.
Snowing in Surrey, BC#BCStorm #snow #snowfall #Vancouver #SurreyBC #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/eScuk6f2Uc
— pranay gupta (@pranay25) January 10, 2020
And @pranay25 is one of many who took to social media to post their photos. Here’s a look at what Vancouverites are seeing this January morning.
Snow pounding down right now in Downtown Vancouver as the next band of heavy precipitation invades pic.twitter.com/iUCMf5xOXy
— Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) January 10, 2020
Snow? Um excuse me, but this is Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/rOarEHQDio
— Kyla (@kylaer_) January 10, 2020
I can hear sirens already so I guess this means Vancouver still doesn’t know how to drive in like a cm of snow. pic.twitter.com/eQawCniEIG
— 💀Skeletams💀 (@hyggewitch) January 10, 2020
Got a bit of snow this morning in Vancouver. Skip work to snowboard? Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/u0lsOjMWbe
— opt1 (@xopt1x) January 10, 2020
Oh Snow! Metro Vancouver waking up to a messy commute today#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/IUMaf2BibI
— Simon Little (@simonplittle) January 10, 2020
Meanwhile, other parts of the city are seeing more wet than white weather.
Roads look good in Vancouver (near Granville and Broadway at 7:30am)@NEWS1130Weather @CityNewsVAN #BCStorm #snow #snowcouver #yvr #vancouver #vancity pic.twitter.com/Jzs0accB4N
— Yvette Lu (@yvettelu) January 10, 2020
Are you excited for the first snow day of the new decade?
