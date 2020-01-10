Vancouver Hit With 1st Snowfall of The Year, People React As Expected (VIDEOS)

Vancouver has finally gotten its first snow day of the season and as usual, people are both excited and freaking out.

The Metro Vancouver area will see up to 25 cm of snow throughout Friday, according to Environment Canada.

RELATED: 10 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Jan. 10-12)

And that of course means traffic, bus delays and BC Ferry cancellations. One person posted a video of how most Vancouver drivers may react to the snow day. By driving very, very….slowly.

And @pranay25 is one of many who took to social media to post their photos. Here’s a look at what Vancouverites are seeing this January morning.

Snow pounding down right now in Downtown Vancouver as the next band of heavy precipitation invades pic.twitter.com/iUCMf5xOXy — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) January 10, 2020

Snow? Um excuse me, but this is Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/rOarEHQDio — Kyla (@kylaer_) January 10, 2020

I can hear sirens already so I guess this means Vancouver still doesn’t know how to drive in like a cm of snow. pic.twitter.com/eQawCniEIG — 💀Skeletams💀 (@hyggewitch) January 10, 2020

Got a bit of snow this morning in Vancouver. Skip work to snowboard? Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/u0lsOjMWbe — opt1 (@xopt1x) January 10, 2020

Oh Snow! Metro Vancouver waking up to a messy commute today#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/IUMaf2BibI — Simon Little (@simonplittle) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, other parts of the city are seeing more wet than white weather.

Are you excited for the first snow day of the new decade?

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.