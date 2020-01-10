Vancouver Hit With 1st Snowfall of The Year, People React As Expected (VIDEOS)

Dana Bowen | January 10, 2020
News
Vancouver snow day
Photo: Tom Powell / Flickr

Vancouver has finally gotten its first snow day of the season and as usual, people are both excited and freaking out.

The Metro Vancouver area will see up to 25 cm of snow throughout Friday, according to Environment Canada.

And that of course means traffic, bus delays and BC Ferry cancellations. One person posted a video of how most Vancouver drivers may react to the snow day. By driving very, very….slowly.

And @pranay25 is one of many who took to social media to post their photos. Here’s a look at what Vancouverites are seeing this January morning.

Meanwhile, other parts of the city are seeing more wet than white weather.

Are you excited for the first snow day of the new decade?

