Metro Vancouver Expected To Get Up To 25 cm of Snow By Noon Today

You may want to prepare your heavy boots for the weekend as the Vancouver weather forecast is seeing snow.

According to the Weather Network, 5 to 25 cm of snow is expected to hit Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by noon on Friday, courtesy of “an intense Pacific frontal system.”

West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey, and Maple Ridge are expected to accumulate 15 to 25 cm of snow by late morning, while Vancouver and Burnaby will receive 10 to 15 cm total.

However, light rain is expected to follow on Saturday morning, and it’ll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. That evening however, we should expect mixed precipitation, combining snow and rain.

That will continue throughout Sunday, with temperatures sitting at one degree that morning and three degrees in the afternoon.

By Sunday evening, we’ll see snow again, with temperatures at minus one degree.

It appears that the “harsh” winter that was predicted is on its way. Earlier this week, weather warnings due to severe snow storms were issued for several BC highways.

Stay safe, everyone!

