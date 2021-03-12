That’s not a catch, they do exist.

Affordable living sometimes feels out of reach in Metro Vancouver, as we often see homes getting sold above asking again, and again.



However, we have rounded up some homes currently being listed that could fit more budgets and be the perfect starter home. These condos in Metro Vancouver all differ from one city to the next.

There are pockets of areas where you can own a home for less than $300K.

Metro Vancouver Condos Less Than $300K

$285,000 – New Westminster

This conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is close to Moody park, transit and walking distance to Royal City Centre Mall. This condo is located at 209 707 Eighth Street.

$288,000 – Port Coquitlam

A newly updated space with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and also has an indoor pool included in strata. It is close to Gates Park, PoCo Community Centre and in a family-friendly complex. This condo is located at 34 2439 Kelly Avenue.

$249,999 – Richmond

A 2 bedroom condo that is newly updated and close to the railway trail, Thompson community centre, Richmond Centre, and Steveston village, as well as an elementary school and highschool. The condo is located at 205 705 Lindsay Road.

$239,000 – Delta

On popular Scott Road, this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo also has access to an outdoor pool. There is also a large common area and the owners are expected to benefit when re-development offers come in. The condo is located at 277C 8636 120 Street.

$295,000 – Surrey

In Surrey Central, this studio-style condo is near: the sky train, City Hall, a rec centre, SFU, a shopping mall and more. This 40 story high-rise has beautiful views of the mountains, and it includes stainless steel appliances plus a 1 parking stall. This condo is located at 2302 13325 102a Avenue.

