Float Homes In Metro Vancouver You Can Own For Under $400K

If you ever wanted to live on the water and don’t get seasick, this round-up is for you.

An unique alternative option to the rising housing cost in Vancouver, these float homes (or boat houses if you prefer) are fully functioning homes with multiple rooms, washrooms and a kitchen.

Here are some current listings in Metro Vancouver that you can own without having to spend half a million dollars. Each of these homes fall under the $400K mark. Being located directly on the water is a requirement and only a few suburbs make that possible. The following homes are located in Langley and Richmond.

Float Homes in Langley for Under $400K

$299,900 – Walnut Grove

This 970 sq-ft home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, has 2 stories of cozy comfort, sitting on Grants Landing.The home comes with a front floating garden, open layout and a wood stove. The upper level is a loft-style which is versatile. Although out in nature, the home is a close commute to the city, and has lots of hiking and bike trails in the area. The home is located at 28-20837 Louie Crescent.

$328,880 – Walnut Grove

This 680 sq-ft home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom is just minutes away from historical Fort Langley. The home has a stunning view of the Fraser River with otters at bay and in a friendly marina. It was renovated in 2018 with new insulation, plumbing, electrical and more. The home is located at 6-20837 Louie Crescent.

Float Homes in Richmond for Under $400K

$374,900 – River Road

This is a large 2224 sq-ft unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, nicknamed the “Coachhouse on the Water.” The float home comes with a 30′ x 70′ boat shed, and the covered moorage fits a 60′ boat. There is also a covered deck with views of the river. Inside the home you will find a jacuzzi, gas fireplaces. You also have the option of buying the home furnished. This float home is located at 8031 River Road.

$369,000 – New Westminster

This 2000 sq-ft lot defines waterfront living. The property sits on pen water with an unobstructed view with nothing in front. The property allows for you to build your home directly on it or bring your compliant float home to this marina. All services are available including natural gas. If you wanted to build your dream float home, this is your chance. The property is located at 12-700 South Dyke Road.

$199,900 – River Road

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1137 sq-ft home has been fully renovated, and currently considered one of the most affordable living options in Metro Vancouver. In addition to all new materials in the home, the amenities include recreation at your doorstep, including fishing, the night market and Casino being a walk away. This home is located at 8211 River Road.

