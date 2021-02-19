Believe it or not, there is still some value out there in pockets of Vancouver.

For many searching for affordable Vancouver condos can be frustrating, as the market typically is flooded with prices that are well above the half a million mark. Searching at a certain price point seems like a moot point. Rest assured though, you can still purchase a home for less than $350,000.

Vancouver Condos For $350K or Less

$349,000 – Downtown Vancouver

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Downtown Vancouver condo has both city and ocean views. Located close to the beach, has a rooftop deck with pool, also includes an upgraded kitchen and storage space. The size of the condo is 540 sq-ft with an open-concept feel. The condo is located at 807 1250 Burnaby Street.

$320,000 – East Vancouver

A 381 sq-ft studio-style condo located in the East Vancouver’s Collingwood area. The building is very well maintained and just steps away from the Joyce station sky train. Though no bedroom, this studio has a den and 1 bathroom, and includes 1 parking, 1 storage locker and shared laundry. The condo is located at 405-4950 Mcgeer Street.

$319,000 – Downtown Vancouver

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 420 sq-ft condo in the West-end has been completely renovated and boasts modern details. The kitchen has marbled white quartz counters with a breakfast bar, high gloss cabinetry, and radiant in floor heating in the kitchen and bathroom. There are huge windows allowing natural light, with a 43” swivel TV built into a partition wall. There is also a shared rooftop deck and pool. This condo is located at 905-1250 Burnaby Street.

$300,000 – Vancouver, West-End

In Vancouver’s West-End, you can find this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 430 sq-ft condo. It has a semi-open floor plan with new flooring, renovated bathroom and kitchen with custom cabinets and steel appliances. There is also a large balcony with views of English Bay. The building has laundry, sauna/steam room, a roof top deck and pool. This condo is located at 305-1100 Hardwood Street.

While what you can purchase varies from listing to listing, it may be reassuring to know that some condos in Vancouver do exist for that price point.

