Lyft is Expanding Its Services to Several Metro Vancouver Areas

Lyft is expanding its services, so you can catch it from pretty much anywhere around Metro Vancouver.

The ride share company made an announcement Monday, saying their cars now cover all of Vancouver, Richmond, North Surrey and New Westminster.

While Lyft began services in Vancouver last month, it only served a small area of Metro Vancouver. That included the core area of Vancouver, along with the PNE and YVR Airport.

The company intends to eventually service the entire region.

Uber began working in Vancouver at the same time, but has always serviced a wider area.

That includes all of Richmond and Surrey to North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam, along with Vancouver and surrounding areas.

Lyft’s growth comes after Uber’s squabble with the City of Surrey, which tried to fine drivers for picking up passengers in the area.

Meanwhile, the battle between ride share and Taxi companies continues.

