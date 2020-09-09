KFC Launches New Chicken Chicken Sandwich Across Canada

Craving a new kind of finger lickin’ chicken? KFC has got you covered.

The fast food chicken chain has just launched the new Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich, which contains so much chicken, it has it twice in the name.

This special sandwich is available now and it’s exclusive to Canada.

“The Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is everything you know and love about KFC — big taste, bold flavours, crispy golden chicken, but on a completely different level,” said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada, in a news release.

The chicken sandwich features a triple breaded buttermilk marinated chicken filet, drizzled with buttery garlic oil, three sweet pickles and double mayo on a potato bun.

This is the newest addition to the growing menu, after the chain introduced plant-based options to its stores last month.

When: Available now!

Where: KFC locations across Canada

Cost: $6.99 (Prices may vary by location)

