Heres’s Every Jollibee Location Set To Open In Metro Vancouver In The Near Future

If we know anything about Vancouverites, it’s that they will go to some extreme lengths to get their hands on Jollibee’s crispy fried chicken.

BC’s first Jollibee location drew a large crowd of chicken lovers, many of whom, actually camped out overnight to be among the first to get a taste.

Fans of the Filipino fast food chain lined up around the block of the 833 Granville Street location in Vancouver to celebrate the historic opening.

The excitement will likely continue when three more Jollibee locations finally open their doors, with not one but two restaurants in the works for Surrey and another in Vancouver.

New Jollibee Locations Coming To Surrey

A Jollibee location is coming soon to the Strawberry Hill shopping centre in Surrey.

The location was announced in early 2021, but construction was delayed. It’s unclear exactly when they will finally open.

A second Jollibee location is also in the works for Surrey, this one, in Whalley.

There are signs up at the King George Hub building teasing its opening, but it’s not clear exactly when that will happen.

The proposed location is right next to a Save-On-Foods store in the 9800-block of King George Boulevard.

New Jollibee Location Coming To Vancouver

The second Vancouver location will call the corner of Broadway and Cambie home.

The opening date is still TBA but the address of the location is 510 West Broadway, so keep your eyes peeled for that one.

Those who can’t wait any longer will have to make the trek to downtown Vancouver for now.

Jollibee has been popping up across Canada in recent months, with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

While the restaurant is best known for its crispy chicken, they have a lot of other must-try offerings as well.

They serve sweet spaghetti dishes and Palabok, along with side dishes including buttered corn and rice. They also have dessert and anyone who has tried their peach mango pie knows it’s to die for.

