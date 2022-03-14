People Won’t Stop Lining Up For Jollibee’s First Vancouver Location (PHOTOS)

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | March 14, 2022
Photo: @tamagidkasadya / Instagram / @jollibeecanada / Instagram

It’s been over two weeks since the grand opening and people are still lining up for Jollibee, with lines often snaking around the block.

The Granville St. location of the international food chain opened on February 25 to much fanfare.

On any given day, one can walk past the Sport Chek on Howe St., which is around the corner from Jollibee, and there will likely be people waiting outside. 

This was the line up March 3:

This was the line up Sunday March 13:

It’s hard to see why though. The chain has been teasing a grand opening for well over a year. Due to the restaurant size, it’s only available for takeout and to help meet demand they currently have a $75 max spend policy.

 

