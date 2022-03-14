People Won’t Stop Lining Up For Jollibee’s First Vancouver Location (PHOTOS)

It’s been over two weeks since the grand opening and people are still lining up for Jollibee, with lines often snaking around the block.

The Granville St. location of the international food chain opened on February 25 to much fanfare.

On any given day, one can walk past the Sport Chek on Howe St., which is around the corner from Jollibee, and there will likely be people waiting outside.

This was the line up March 3:

Lineup for the new #Jollibee on Granville, goes around the corner, down Robson, to Howe.

I’d like to try it out. But maybe when the wait isn’t so long…#Vancouver #yvreats pic.twitter.com/Zhnh7yLIPB — Craig Takeuchi (@Cinecraig) March 4, 2022

This was the line up Sunday March 13:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annlyn Noble Obillos-Guillergan (@tamagidkasadya)

It’s hard to see why though. The chain has been teasing a grand opening for well over a year. Due to the restaurant size, it’s only available for takeout and to help meet demand they currently have a $75 max spend policy.

