Vancouver’s First Jollibee Draws Wild Overnight Lineups On Opening Day

Fast food fans lined up around the block of the 833 Granville St. location, almost to Chipotle, to celebrate Jollibee opening.

The line up started at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night in anticipation of the global chain’s Vancouver store opening at 9 a.m.

That’s 220 metres of fans, many of them dancing.

Jollibee has locations in Canada already, this is its first in B.C., with some residents driving across the border to purchase.

Jollibee’s put a cap on orders, one per person with a $75 maximum purchase per person.

With #Jollibee #Vancouver ‘s first customer ❤️ Was in line since 830pm last night for the 9am opening today😍 pic.twitter.com/CGmTMB413W — Rhea Santos (@MsRheaSantos) February 25, 2022

In case you’re wondering, the first person in line was rewarded for his loyalty:

This customer lined up outside the first Jollibee in Canada on Granville Street at 8:30pm Thursday, before the restaurant opened Friday morning. He was given one year (one bucket/month) of chickenjoy, a jollibee toque and a funko pop featuring the chain's mascot. pic.twitter.com/TRuzsD1MmF — GP Mendoza (@gpsmendoza) February 25, 2022

Jollibee has plans to open additional stores across Metro Vancouver this year, including another in Vancouver as well as Surrey.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.