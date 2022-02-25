Vancouver’s First Jollibee Draws Wild Overnight Lineups On Opening Day

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | February 25, 2022
jollibee opening
Photos: @msrheasantos & @notharlanclark / Twitter

Fast food fans lined up around the block of the 833 Granville St. location, almost to Chipotle, to celebrate Jollibee opening

The line up started at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night in anticipation of the global chain’s Vancouver store opening at 9 a.m.

That’s 220 metres of fans, many of them dancing. 

Jollibee has locations in Canada already, this is its first in B.C., with some residents driving across the border to purchase.

Jollibee’s put a cap on orders, one per person with a $75 maximum purchase per person.

In case you’re wondering, the first person in line was rewarded for his loyalty:

Jollibee has plans to open additional stores across Metro Vancouver this year, including another in Vancouver as well as Surrey.

 

