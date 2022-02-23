Jollibee Is Opening Their First Vancouver Location This Week

Vancouverites will finally able to sink their teeth into delicious fried chicken, courtesy of Jollibee. The Filipino fast food chain has confirmed it’s opening in Vancouver this week at 833 Granville Street.

Jollibee Vancouver

Some might say that waiting for Jolibees to open has been one big tease.

The popular chain was supposed to open this time last year, but it did not and no explanation was given.

Fans continued to walk past the soon to be storefront at 833 Granville Street, taking pictures and going about their day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Zano (@ocinonaz)

Despite delays, the restaurant showed signs of life in September, when they updated their storefront. There was another sign of progress last week when they installed their restaurant sign.

Earlier this month, the Google listing for the Granville location said it will open this February.

In an e-mail statement to 604 Now, Jollibee confirmed it will officially be opening doors on Friday, February 25th. The fast food spot will be open daily from 9 am to 10 pm.

Jollibees is obviously best known for its crispy fried chicken, but it has plenty of other mouth-watering options available.

They serve sweet spaghetti and Palabok, along with side dishes including buttered corn and rice. For dessert they have peach mango pie, and anyone who has tried it knows it’s worth the wait.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.