Thousands Of People Continued to Lineup for Jollibee All Weekend (PHOTOS)

The Jollibee grand opening was a big deal to locals who like Filipino style fried chicken.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Jollibee is commercial fried chicken chain based in the Philippines, and when it opened the doors of its first B.C. location this Friday, people waited in line all weekend.

At some points the line stretched all the way to Chipotle, which is around the corner and halfway down the street.

Fans were waiting in line the night before it opened too.

The chain looks to expand by opening a second location in Vancouver as well as Surrey.

