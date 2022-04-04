Vancouver Is Hosting a Magical Harry Potter Concert This Spring

The Harry Potter film score is arguably as iconic as any.
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be highlighting this feature as it plays the soundtrack live and in sync with a film screening of the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in April.
The event runs from April 22 – 24, with a 7 p.m. show Friday and Saturday and 2 o’clock matinee on Sunday.
Vancouver is only one of the cities around the world which is taking part in the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
The event is three hours long with an intermission in between.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 With The VSO
When: April 22 – 24
Where: The Orpheum Theatre
Admission: $42.75. Please note that this concert will be sold to 100% capacity.
