Vancouver Is Hosting a Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

If the 1991 princess epic Beauty and the Beast still has you wanting more there’s good news. A Beauty and the Beast cocktail experience is coming to town this August.

For $35 (early bird pricing) you can be transported to the Beast’s castle, hosted at a hidden location in Vancouver.

The night consists of a bit of light theatre, with scenes of the movie acted out for your enjoyment. Then it becomes an immersive experience when you are invited to solve puzzles and riddles to ultimately help lift the curse placed upon the Beast and his castle.

This event is hosted by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema and The Alice Wonderland experience.

For those of you who do not know who Lumiere and Cogsworth are, Beauty and the Beast is a story about a woman who is trapped by a prince (turned monster) in his castle. It’s Disney so they obviously fall in love.

LARP into the realm of Disney Stockholm syndrome fantasy if you dare.

Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

When: August 31, 2022 – January 2023

Where: TBA

Admission: $35 for early bird

Additional information including dates, location and tickets will be announced soon.