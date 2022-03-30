If the idea of getting tastefully drunk and stumbling through bushes looking for chocolates excites you, then you are normal; and Taves Estate Cidery in Abbotsford invites you to do just that at their adult Easter egg hunt on April 8 and 9th.

There will also be live music, a bonnet competition, hayrides, goats and no children.

While it certainly seems like this would be a perfect event for kids, it’s not, it’s hosted at a cidery.

Children don’t need this, adults need this.

That being said, the event is hosted a week before Easter leaving plenty of time to prepare an awesome time for the children. The event will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm on both days.

Happy adulting!

When: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm, Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th

Where: Taves Estate Cidery

Admission: $69.95 plus taxes and fees

