Abbotsford Is Hosting an Adult Easter Hunt with Goats, Hayrides and Alcohol

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | March 30, 2022
News
adult easter egg hunt
Photo: @tavesestatecidery / Instagram

If the idea of getting tastefully drunk and stumbling through bushes looking for chocolates excites you, then you are normal; and Taves Estate Cidery in Abbotsford invites you to do just that at their adult Easter egg hunt on April 8 and 9th.

There will also be live music, a bonnet competition, hayrides, goats and no children.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Getting a New Magical Mini-Putt Golf Course

While it certainly seems like this would be a perfect event for kids, it’s not, it’s hosted at a cidery. 

Children don’t need this, adults need this.

That being said, the event is hosted a week before Easter leaving plenty of time to prepare an awesome time for the children. The event will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm on both days.

Happy adulting!

MORE ADULT FUN:

Adult Easter Fun

When: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm, Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th

Where: Taves Estate Cidery

Admission: $69.95 plus taxes and fees

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Log in or create an account to save content