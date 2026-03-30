32 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (Mar 30 – Apr 5)

It’s the first week of April (and the end of March), which means that Metro Vancouver is bringing all the spring things to do! Here’s how you can turn your schedule into one with everything worth doing in the city.

RELATED: 65 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This April

Featured Events

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry blossom season is returning once again, and with it is the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival! This annual event honours the spring flowers as the community gathers to enjoy art, culture, and nature. This year’s events include the iconic Big Picnic in David Lam Park, as well as Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Booster Juice’s Buy One, Get One Free Açaí Bowl Deal

Heads up, smoothie lovers! Booster Juice is offering a buy one, get one free deal on their delicious Açaí Bowls for one day only! Happening on April 6, this is your chance to bring your bestie to your local Booster Juice and enjoy a refreshing bowl packed with fruits, flavour, and healthy goodness.

To cash in on the BOGO deal, all you have to do is head to any participating Booster Juice location on April 6th and order yourself an Açaí Bowl. Then, you’ll be able to get another Açaí Bowl for absolutely free! This is your excuse to get out into the spring sunshine with your friend to enjoy a treat like no other. Grab your bowl bestie and head to your nearest Booster Juice to take advantage of this buy one, get one free deal!

📅 Date: April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Various Booster Juice locations across Metro Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Booster Juice’s Buy One, Get One Free Açaí Bowl Day

Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale 2026

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to bulk up your makeup collection, then here it is with Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale, happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. For five days from March 26 to March 30, you’ll have the chance to snag your favourite brands at a minimum of 50% off! Hosted by the Premium Retail Group, prepare yourself for five whole days of nothing but nonstop makeup shopping and sales. Perfect for anyone looking to add to their collection, find that perfect shade match, or a gift, the Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale is going to be all that and more.

No reservations are needed to attend the sale and the event is completely open to the public. Doors open promptly at 9:00am, so be sure to bring your A-game to score all the deals you’ve been dreaming of.

📅 Date: March 26 – 30, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall B

🎟️ More Info: Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale

Easter Fun

Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Hop on over to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for Hoppy Heights, running Saturday, March 14 to Monday, April 6, for egg-citing Spring Break adventures the whole family will love. From Easter-themed activities to seasonal photo spots and playful surprises, there’s fun around every corner – the perfect way to kick-start spring. Cross the iconic 450-foot suspension bridge and wander through Cliffwalk and Treetops Adventure as the Park comes alive with vibrant décor and cheerful moments at every turn.

📅 Date: March 14 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Hop Into Spring at Capilano Mall

Hop on down to Capilano Mall on Saturday, April 4 for an egg-citing Spring celebration. Families are invited to the Grand Court for visits and photos with the Easter Bunny, plus fun kids’ activities including cookie decorating and face painting. Guests can also pick up complimentary chocolate eggs at Guest Services (while supplies last), and the first 25 visitors will receive a complimentary coffee from Waves Coffee.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Mall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hop Into Spring at Capilano Mall

Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza – GLOW NIGHTS

Easter Glow Nights is coming to Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms! Designed for all ages, this magical event is great for some Easter fun. Guests are invited to explore the farm, hunt for glowing eggs, war, up by the fire pits, grab some bites, and capture unforgettable photos.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 5, 2026

📍 Location: Fantasy Farms

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza – GLOW NIGHTS

Bunny Love at Willowbrook

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting some furry fun at their Easter garden, offering up the chance to visit with the Easter Bunny and to experience a live bunny yoga session in support of Vancouver Rabbit Rescue & Advocacy.

📅 Date: March 21 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Westbrook Shopping Centre

🎟️ More Info: Bunny Love at Willowbrook

Eggs-cellent Easter Egg Hunt

Hop to the Roundhouse for some Easter fun, including an egg hunt, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live animals, and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Please note that caregiver supervision is required for all children. Drop-ins are welcome on the day of the event, if space is available.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Eggs-cellent Easter Egg Hunt

Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest

This year’s annual Easter Bunnyfest is taking place at Lulu Island Winery, hosted by the Rabbitats Rescue Society. Visitors are able to watch colony or rabbits or enter the enclosure to feed them treats. They’ll also get to check out bunny-themed knick-knacks, vegan sweets, games, face painting and crafts.

📅 Date: April 4 – 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lulu Island Winery

🎟️ More Info: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest

For The Family

Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The carnival is coming to town! West Coast Amusements is bringing thrilling rides, exciting games, and classic fair food to Lansdowne Centre from March 26 to April 12. This family-friendly event promises non-stop fun for all ages with rides, treats, and midway games that will keep you entertained all day long.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Lansdowne Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Museum of Surrey Presents: Our Connection to Hockey

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada. It’s part of our culture, our history, and it’s played an important role in bringing people from all walks of life together under one game. The Museum of Surrey’s newest free exhibit is showcasing exactly that, highlighting the integral part hockey has played in Canada’s past and present. Excitingly, it also shines a light on Surrey’s local hockey heroes, as well as having plenty of interactive activities that will get the whole family hooting and hollering for a goal.

Visitors will have the chance to learn all about how hockey is part of the glue that keeps Canada together. Alongside the national icons on showcase, Surrey’s own athletes and game-changers will be under the same spotlight, as well as the untold stories of diversity in hockey. Women’s hockey, para hockey, and Punjabi broadcasters have all played some amazing parts in making the sport what it is today– especially locally.

📅 Date: October 16, 2025 – April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Our Connection to Hockey

Artemis Space Adventure With LEGO® Bricks

Produced by Flying Fish and supported by Science World, kids can go in their own galactic adventure with this space-themed exhibition. Guests will be able to enjoy hands-on engineering challenges and workshop stations that are inspired by the creative problem-solving that real astronauts have to do.

📅 Date: June 26, 2025 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays [needs new link]

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Markets

Heart and Hustle Easter Market

Discover unique finds from local and BIPOC-owned small businesses while enjoying live music and a festive Easter egg hunt with chances to win prizes.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Heart and Hustle Easter Market

Bizarre Bazaar

This is your chance to find some vintage treasures at Heritage Hall with Bizarre Bazaar, a SMOC signature event that draws sellers and collectors from across the Lower Mainland and B.C.

📅 Date: April 5, 2026

📍 Location: Heritage Hall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bizarre Bazaar

Food + Drink Experiences

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

The Arts

Wildwoman

Seductively funny with a daring twist on regal history, Wildwoman follows Catherine de Medici, the young newlywed of King Henry II of France. While Catherine thinks her life at court will be a fascinating forum of political discourse, reality sets in when she realizes the palace is a cruel and disturbing place where her singular function is to be a baby-making machine for male heirs. Enemies are everywhere, but Catherine finds kinship with the paperback-romance hot, head-to-toe hair wildman kept in the dungeons as one of the king’s collection of caged oddities. He awakens Catherine’s own wild side, and then no one is save from her vengeful wrath.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Gateway Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wildwoman

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Franklinland by Lloyd Suh

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Franklinland runs March 12–April 5, 2026, at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island. Omari Newton directs the Canadian premiere of Franklinland, a sharp comedy by acclaimed playwright Lloyd Suh. Written in 2023, Franklinland offers a wildly imaginative and thoroughly modern take on the American Revolution—centering not on nation-building, but on the fraught and often absurd relationship between Benjamin Franklin (Brian Markinson) and his son, William (Luc Roderique).

📅 Date: March 12 – April 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Franklinland by Lloyd Suh

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle. Notably, the special Friday the 13th edition of Murder is a Drag is at a different venue – the show has been adapted for a historic (and haunted) home in Vancouver’s West End in partnership with the Friends for Life Society.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Shows

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most iconic album is an immersive experience like you’ve never seen before. Your cosmic journey takes place inside The Dome at the newly-transformed H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, where you’ll be treated to 10 tracks of futuristic visions and retro nods to the legendary band’s visual legacy. This is an unprecedented adventure that invites everyone to travel through time and experience themes of life, mortality, and consciousness in ways conventional screens cannot achieve.

📅 Date: January 28 – April 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Dome

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

UBC Standup Comedy Showcase with Alistair Ogden

The UBC COMEDY CLUB is bringing headliner Alistair Ogden to campus, a comic who’s been featured at Just For Laughs, Canada’s Got Talent, CBC, Don’t Tell Comedy and more! This is your chance to check out some quality Canadian standup at an affordable price. Get ready to laugh!

📅 Date: April 1, 2026

📍 Location: NORM Theatre, LIFE building

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: UBC Standup Comedy Showcase with Alistair Ogden

The Price Is Right Live

MODO presents The Price is Right Live, on stage! This is an interactive, non-televised, live version of one of the most iconic game shows you know and love, hosted by their very own larger-than-life Celebrity Host! Ever dream of spinning The Big Wheel? Well, here’s your chance!

📅 Date: April 1, 2026

📍 Location: Orpheum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Price Is Right Live

INSOMNIA

INSOMNIA is awakening with a lineup to move and light you up, including David Guetta, Audien, James Hype, Oliver Heldens, and W&W. This is more than a party; it’s a ritual. Prepare to feel everything through sound at this all-ages night. Tickets are now on sale for all you insomniacs.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Tradex

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: INSOMNIA

Talks + Showcases

Adventures in Wild Sex LIVE! With Dr. Carin Bondar – Biologist with a Twist!

In her unique style of edutainment, Dr. Bondar unravels the tale of her eclectic adventures through life. A biologist and science communicator, she became the unwitting subject of a small-town scandal grounded in malicious misinformation. Known globally for her books Wild Sex and Wild Moms, and for bringing evolutionary biology to screens from Discovery to Netflix to National Geographic, Bondar has made a career out of teaching people that reproductive diversity is science, not sin.

📅 Date: April 1, 2026

📍 Location: Chilliwack Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Adventures in Wild Sex with Dr. Carin Bondar

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers

📍 Location: BC Place

🏒 Vancouver Canucks

April 4: Vancouver Canucks vs. Utah Mammoth

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

April 5, The Key Vancouver

April 3, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

And that’s this week! Whether you’re partying all night at a concert, catching some plays, or basking in all the beautiful cherry blossoms that are blooming throughout Metro Vancouver, you can be confident that you won’t be wasting a single minute of sunshine with this guide.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.