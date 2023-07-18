23 Places In Vancouver You Can Eat & Drink For Free On Your Birthday

It’s your birthday, so party (or just eat) like it’s your birthday.

If your birthday wish is to get a bunch of freebies, you’re in luck. No one should have to pay for a thing on their special day, and these places in Vancouver totally agree.

So take advantage of these sweet (and savoury) deals in the city.

Where To Get Free Food On Your Birthday In Vancouver

Starbucks

Probably the most known reward, Starbucks offers a free treat (whether that be a drink or a snack) to those who have signed up for the Starbucks Rewards program.

IHOP

Pancakes anyone? Dig into a full stack of delicious pancakes free of charge on your birthday. All you have to do is sign up for the IHOP Loyalty Program, MyHop.

Denny’s

Everyone’s favourite casual breakfast diner offers people a free Grand Slam breakfast on their birthday. Just show up, present a valid piece of ID, and you’re good to go.

New York Fries

Craving some delicious poutine on your birthday? New York Fries got your covered. Join their NYF Fry Society loyalty program and get a free regular fries on your birthday. As an added incentive, you can get a free poutine when you load your app with $25.

Red Robin

Receive a free mouthwatering, juicy burger from Red Robin on your big day. To qualify, you will need to join the Red Robin Loyalty program, provide your date of birth and be signed up for their promotional their emails.

Pizza Hutt

Enjoy some free breadsticks on the house on your birthday. Just let them know and get the free appy just like that.

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar

Just mention it’s your birthday at The Keg and you’ll be rewarded with a complimentary slice of their signature Billy Miner Pie.

Earls

A great deal for dessert lovers. Just mention that it is you are celebrating your birthday and they will offer you a delicious slice of cheese cake on the house.

Boston Pizza

They offer a free dessert during your birthday week. Join their MyBP program to get a coupon on your birthday.

Cartems Donuts

One of Vancouver’s best donut shops is also making birthday boys and girls feel special by offering a free donut of their choice. Just sign up for their monthly newsletter, and, you’ll also receive an email coupon for a free donut each year on your birthday.

Tim Hortons

And speaking of donuts, Canadian giant Tim Hortons will also give you a free donut if it’s your birthday. Simply sign up for their rewards program seven days prior to your birthday with your birthday listed, and you’ll receive an offer on that day.

De Dutch

Step up your breakfast game by getting a dutch pancake (also known as pannenkoek) completely free on your birthday. Join De Club to get the special birthday voucher.

Baskin Robbins

Who doesn’t love an ice cream treat. Join Club 31 and you’ll get a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream on your day of birth.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC lovers can sink their teeth into some free popcorn chicken on their birthday. All you need to do is download the app, and make sure your birthday is inputted in.

COBS Bread

COBS has multiple locations throughout the greater Vancouver area and has delicious bakery treats. To get a free cinnamon bun on your birthday, you will need to download the COBS app, but you need to make at least one purchase in the previous year to qualify.

Montana’s

Dessert lovers can score a free one after your meal on your birthday. Just sign up for the Montana’s Grill Lover’s Club to receive a free ice cream and cookie treat, and you will get an extra 10%* on a minimum spend of $30 on your meal.

Marble Slab

Ice cream is the perfect way to celebrate a birthday and Marble Slab offers customers who are a part of their Marble Mail program a free birthday ice cream. Just sign-up for Marble Mail at least 48 hours before your birthday for a coupon.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

With enough chocolate items comparable to Willy Wonka, Rocky Mountain offers a special birthday treat! Curious? Sign up for their emailing list to receive one and find out for yourself.

Blenz Coffee

A coffee stop that offers a range of drinks and real chocolate blended into their drinks, Blenz offers a free drink on you birthday. Download the Blenz app with your birthday and receive a coupon on your birthday.

Milestones

Milestones is a classic dining spot, and you can get a free entree on your birthday there. Just join Milestone’s VIP list.

Booster Juice

A healthy selection of delicious juice, Booster Juice is the perfect way to boost up your immune system. Sign up for their Booster Nation program (at least seven days prior) to receive an email voucher for a free juice on your birthday.

Dairy Queen

Head on over to DQ to get a BOGO blizzard deal. It’s good for any size, so as the saying goes, go big or go home.

The Alley

Make your birthday that much sweeter with a free bubble tea courtesy of The Alley. In order to redeem your free drink, you’ll need to be a part of their loyalty program.