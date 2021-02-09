Say Your Final Farewell to Surrey’s Once Famous Stardust Building

The iconic Stardust building will be fading in the dust.

The old building in the Whalley-area, was a popular roller rink from 1971 to 2005. The development companies will be hosting a ceremonial demo live event at the site on the morning of February 10.

The Stardust sign, which was nostalgic for many Surrey residents, was removed when the rink closed in 2005.

Since closing, the (now) red, single-storey cinder-block building has been used for a variety of different uses. It was a Liquidation World store, Central City Arena (from 2011 to 2018), Integrity Now’s headquarters, and Surrey Christmas Bureau’s seasonal toy depot.

It did host its final skate back in 2018, to commemorate being in operation for 34 memorable years. This came shortly after the announcement that the Stardust building was being torn down to make way for a 49-storey tower focused mostly on student housing and post-secondary education.

There are plans by WestStone Group and CIBT Education Group to complete the GEC Education Mega Center in Winter 2024.

We bid you farewell Stardust, thanks for the memories.

