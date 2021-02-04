The City of Surrey has made the decision to borrow just over $150 million in order to build three major recreation centres.

Those projects include a community centre in Newton, a sports and ice complex in Cloverdale and another sports complex right in the heart of city centre.

Council passed the third reading last week, despite some councillors expressing concerns about borrowing such a large sum of money and being in debt.

But considering how fast the city of Surrey is growing, the new additions will offer young families a place to become more involved within their communities.

New Surrey Recreation Centres

Community Centre in Newton: $90 million

Construction for the community centre in Newton could begin as early as this year and will take approximately 18 to 20 months to complete.

It is being built at a lot spanning over seven acres of land, which was the site of the Rona store at 6965 King George Blvd that shuttered early last year.

Sports and ice Complex in Cloverdale: $20.6 million

The sports and ice complex in Cloverdale will see two new ice rinks built on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on 64th Avenue.

Construction for this project is slated for sometime next year, with a completion date of early 2024.

Sports complex in city centre: $40 million

The sports complex in city centre will expand on the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and once it’s complete it will join other major athletic facilities in the area, like the BC Lions training centre and Whalley Athletic Park.

Construction for the new sports complex is expected to also start in late 2021, with a completion date of sometime mid-year in 2022.

