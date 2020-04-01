It Will Be A Few More Months Before Vancouver Returns To “Full Normal Life”

Vancouverites may be getting antsy after weeks of quarantine, but the journey has only just begun.

In fact, it will take a few months before residents can get back to a “full normal life,” said health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Health officials held a press conference, Tuesday evening, warning the public that there’s “zero chance,” of isolation measures being lifted before May.

And many of those measures may still be in place by the summer, said Henry.

“The days that we started to implement the orders and the controls that we put in place, we started to think about…what would it look like for us to try and get back to some of the activities that we have.”

B.C. must also prepare for a possible second wave of the virus, expected in the fall. Henry explained Canadians are in the first wave right now, which is likely to last a few more weeks.

While some measures may be lifted in time, Henry said B.C. must keep monitoring the situation until there’s a vaccine. The government is also looking to other places, such as Wuhan, to see how things play out there.

“We’ve seen in other countries that we do reach a peak and then things start to come down,” Henry said. “We need to hold the course right now…the next few weeks are really critical.”

The government has put certain measures into place to ensure people continue social distancing. One of those measures include $1,000 fines for not keeping at least two metres apart.

The province reached 1,013 COVID-19 cases, Tuesday, with most of those in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

