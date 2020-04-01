Health Officials Say There’s Zero Chance Of Orders Being Lifted Before May

As Canadians reach more than two weeks of isolation, B.C. health officials said there is “zero chance,” of government orders being lifted before May.

“I think we’re in this for a long time,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix, Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the government will have to monitor the virus “until there is a vaccine.”

This news coincides with the premier’s decision to extend the provincial State of Emergency until April 14, 2020.

That means non-essential businesses will remain closed and B.C. residents must also stay home.

The province is facing 1,013 cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, with 24 deaths. There are 128 people in hospital, with 61 of those in intensive care.

However, 507 patients have recovered from the virus, giving B.C. the highest rate of recovery in Canada, so far.

How will you handle another month of isolation?

