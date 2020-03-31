Body Break Duo Return To Teach Canadians How to Social Distance (VIDEO)

To help people learn the importance of social distancing, Canadians are getting a blast from the past.

You may remember the popular Body Break commercials from the ’80’s and ’90’s, encouraging people to get out and get some exercise.

Well now the duo, Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod, are back with a video about social distancing. The pair posted the video near YVR Airport, Monday, featuring the same tune we all loved so much.

“We have a message about staying safe and healthy during the COVID-19 situation,” Johnson said in the video.

The pair gave the message, donning matching neon green and black track suits, telling the public to stay two metres apart. They also talk to Canadians about washing their hands properly.

The message was shared through the Vancouver International Airport Twitter page.

The Prime Minster has implored and the movie stars have all weighed in but to truly get the message out about social distancing we needed the help of two Canadian icons to spread the safety message. @BodyBreak pic.twitter.com/m7NC556TpE — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) March 30, 2020

“The Prime Minster has implored and the movie stars have all weighed in,” YVR tweeted. “But to truly get the message out about social distancing we needed the help of two Canadian icons to spread the safety message.”

So, if you need a reminder of how to stay healthy, the Body Break duo are still here for us!

