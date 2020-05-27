Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix Canada In June

While the sun may start to shine, there’s no guarantee the rain won’t return and a Netflix day will be in order.

People must still follow social distancing rules, which means more days in the front of the TV are here for us. And luckily, Netflix has some new shows and features coming this June.

Here’s what you can expect.

Netflix Canada June 2020: Coming Soon

June 1

Beethoven

Black Snake Moan

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken City

Cape Fear

Cocomelon, Season 1

Coraline

The Darkest Hour

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

First Knight

Funny Girl

Goon

The Grudge 2

The Hunt For Red October

Into the Wild

Jurassic Park

Kung Fu Hustle

The Last Airbender

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Road to El Dorado

Schindler’s List

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle II: The Secret of Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Movie

U-571

June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, Season 1

June 3

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Furious Seven

Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift

Spelling the Dream

June 4

The Hundred, Season 7

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu?

June 5

Thirteen Reasons Why Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy: Season 5

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 6 (new episodes weekly)

June 9

Modern Family Season 9-10

New Girl, Season 7

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

June 10

Curon

Lenox Hill

Reality Z

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around, Season 2

F Is For Family, Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 2

ONE PIECE: Alabasta, East Blue, Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, Entering into the Grand Lane

Pitch Perfect 2

The Search

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

June 14

Marcella, Season 3

June 16

Captain America: Civil War

June 17

Mr. Iglesias, Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order, Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls From Ipanema, Season Two

One-Way To Tomorrow

The Politician, Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 20

Push

June 21

Anne With An E, Season 3

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

The Meg

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie Sabe que Estoy Aqui

Sons of Anarchy, Season 2

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

June 30

Adu

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

