Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix Canada In June

While the sun may start to shine, there’s no guarantee the rain won’t return and a Netflix day will be in order.
People must still follow social distancing rules, which means more days in the front of the TV are here for us. And luckily, Netflix has some new shows and features coming this June.
Here’s what you can expect.
Netflix Canada June 2020: Coming Soon
June 1
- Beethoven
- Black Snake Moan
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Broken City
- Cape Fear
- Cocomelon, Season 1
- Coraline
- The Darkest Hour
- E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
- First Knight
- Funny Girl
- Goon
- The Grudge 2
- The Hunt For Red October
- Into the Wild
- Jurassic Park
- Kung Fu Hustle
- The Last Airbender
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The Road to El Dorado
- Schindler’s List
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle II: The Secret of Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Movie
- U-571
June 2
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, Season 1
June 3
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Fast & Furious
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast Five
- Furious Seven
- Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Spelling the Dream
June 4
- The Hundred, Season 7
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
- Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu?
June 5
- Thirteen Reasons Why Season 4
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
- Hannibal: Season 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime
- Queer Eye For The Straight Guy: Season 5
June 7
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 6 (new episodes weekly)
June 9
- Modern Family Season 9-10
- New Girl, Season 7
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
June 10
- Curon
- Lenox Hill
- Reality Z
June 12
- Da 5 Bloods
- Dating Around, Season 2
- F Is For Family, Season 4
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 2
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta, East Blue, Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, Entering into the Grand Lane
- Pitch Perfect 2
- The Search
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- The Woods
June 13
- Alexa & Katie Part 4
June 14
- Marcella, Season 3
June 16
- Captain America: Civil War
June 17
- Mr. Iglesias, Part 2
June 18
- A Whisker Away
- The Order, Season 2
June 19
- Babies: Part 2
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- Floor Is Lava
- Lost Bullet
- Girls From Ipanema, Season Two
- One-Way To Tomorrow
- The Politician, Season 2
- Rhyme Time Town
- Wasp Network
June 20
- Push
June 21
- Anne With An E, Season 3
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
- The Meg
June 24
- Athlete A
- Crazy Delicious
- Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie Sabe que Estoy Aqui
- Sons of Anarchy, Season 2
June 26
- Amar y vivir
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Home Game
June 30
- Adu
- BNA
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
