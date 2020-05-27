Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts Next Week

During this difficult time, Krispy Kreme is here to add a little sweetness to your life with delicious, doughy goodness.

The doughnut company is extending National Donut Day into a full week by offering a free treat from June 1-5th.

RELATED: This Bubble Tea Shop Just Unveiled A New Crunchy Milk Tea Series

“For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur. That’s why this year, we’re changing National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week,” reads the company website.

This deal is valid at any Krispy Kreme location across Canada and the U.S. However, for British Columbians, there’s just one location to head to – in Delta at 7153 120 St.

And no, the deal is not valid for delivery, so you’ll have to head in yourself to choose your treat.

But how can you let that stop you from getting in on the deal?

If you’re looking for other treats around the city, check out one of these giant tiramisu ice cream sandwiches.

For more Vancouver treats, head to our Food section.