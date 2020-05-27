This Bubble Tea Shop Just Unveiled A New Crunchy Milk Tea Series

Milk tea with a crunch? The Alley just launched a new line-up of drinks that is everything you never even knew you needed.

The popular bubble tea cafe now has a crunchy milk tea series as seen on The King: Eternal Monarch and it’s available for a limited-time only.

All of the new beverages are topped off with a crunchy butter crisp—to give your drink a little something extra.

Crunchy Milk Tea Series

Brown Sugar Milk Tea: Sip on this brown sugar milk tea smoothie with an added crunch factor.

Tiramisu Milk Tea: This crunchy drink is truly a dessert in a cup. It features a delicious tiramisu base (coffee mixed in with rich mascarpone).

Cocoa Milk Tea: Try this hazelnut chocolate smoothie, complete with a crunchy layer.

The Alley has locations in both Vancouver and Richmond and they offer either pick up or delivery through Uber Eats.

The Alley

Where: Locations at 985 Hornby Street, Vancouver and 8368 Capstan Way, Richmond

