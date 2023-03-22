Spring Fling Craft Fair at the Agriplex
Just in time for Mother’s Day Shopping! Come out and support our local handmade crafters and artists at our second annual Spring Craft Fair.
Get your home ready for Spring with some great home products. Early Bird Pricing on Now – Limited Tickets available at this price. Also featuring “HOT DOG HILL” Hot Dog Cart
You can book a class (Round Welcome/Address Sign, Ink a T-Shirt, make a candle or a mini photo session on the website after March 28 – a gift for mom? There will also be a coloring area/contest and a make a mother’s day card for the kids!
Early bird ticket $5 pricing on until April 19 at Eventbrite.
Kids 12 and under Free.
Spring Fling Craft Fair Vendors
- 3 Bees Bakeshop & Supply
- Alula Ray jewelry design
- AndysAprons
- Angel Wing Glass Works
- Artsie Living
- Avellas Designs
- Back Porch Bees
- Beauty Inside and Out with Monat
- Belcap Creations
- Blooming Memories & More
- Blooming Phoenix Creations
- Brenda’s Cottage Crafts
- Brine and Berry
- Cake Pop Girls
- Carren’s Creations
- Catherine Collier/Lin Nielsen
- Cathy Brady
- Cedar Rose Gift Shop
- Cheeky Treats
- Coquitlam River Cannery
- Creations by Roz
- CreativeNessBC
- CRESCENT MOON CRAFT
- Crystals Crystal Creations
- CSC Jewelry
- CTM Creations
- Danielle
- Dawne’s Crocheted Critters
- Deana’s Designs
- Deb Baldrey Textile Arts
- Denise’s Fantasy wreaths
- doubLLE connection
- Earth and Fire Candle Company
- Elaine Ip
- Enlightened Aromas
- Epicure
- Expand Healing Centre
- Explore Science Club
- Fireside Stories Publishing
- Fox Den Glass
- Graphicat Creations
- Hands of Cheryl
- Honeycomb Designs.Canada
- Hushd Creations
- JS Creations
- Knotty& Twisted Creations
- Lilxwontons
- Lily & Bear Customs
- Linda Designs
- Little One Canada
- Lovely Crafting Life
- Making Scents
- MaryLouiseStudios
- Messy Meerkat Studios
- Michelle Spink
- Missygirl Soaps
- Mom and Daughter Crystals
- Moonwater Soap & Candles
- Mukasi Coffee Roasters LTD
- NanoBear Pet
- Needled & HookedSisters
- Nuez Acres
- oncemorewithlove
- One Crafty Keeper
- OrphicLounge
- PremiumChocolates
- Pupshack Barkery
- Rogers Framing
- Rose Fenske
- Rustic Rachel’s Tables
- Sa Boothroyd Etc Ltd
- Salvatore glass studio
- Sarah Sweet Desserts
- Sassy n’ Sublime
- Savita Persic
- Sedar Creations
- Seulji Kwon
- She’s Got Leggz By Shelley T
- Silver FX Inc
- Simply Designs by Steph
- Sipology By Steeped Tea
- Stitches n Brew
- Suds and such
- Sulu’s Creations
- Susie’s Cindy Buns Bakery
- Sweet P’s Candles
- The Krafters Korner
- The Pretty Mani – Color Street
- Too Many Kisses
- Two Pebbles Design
- Uprising Clothing
- West coast Bath and vinyl
- West Coast Critters
- Whimsies Fairy Floss
- Wick Candles
- Wild Melon
- ZunaCreationsCA