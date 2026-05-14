The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning consumers to avoid consuming a popular Canadian brand of tea that is now under a recall. If you own the affected product, the CFIA has listed out the next steps you should follow.

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DAVIDsTEA Recall in Canada

The recall concerns DAVIDsTEA brand Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion tea. It is currently being recalled from the marketplace “because it may contain almond which is not declared on the label.”

The CFIA lists the recall as a tree nut allergen issue, as well as a Class I. As a Class I recall, “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.” For those with tree nut allergies or sensitivities, it is important that they do not consume the affected product.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

Next Steps

The CFIA advises you to first check if you have the recalled products. If you do, do not consume them if you are allergic or sensitive to it as it can cause a “serious or life-threatening reaction.”

The recalled products can either be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

You can find the product information below:

DAVIDsTEA brand Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion (50g) UPC: 101202100502 CODES: 000CHA831216



For more information on the recall, visit the CFIA notice here.