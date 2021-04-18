COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been climbing and breaking records recently.

Aiming to curb the rising counts, the government has been increasing restrictions in the past few weeks. The announcement of indoor dining restrictions came on March 29th. Initially only until April 19th, but will reportedly be extended into May,

Cases haven’t appeared to go down since the new restrictions. In fact, there have been higher numbers reported since that date. This eludes to the notion that existing restrictions may not be working.

Let’s Take A Look At What Got Us Here

COVID Cases Numbers Leading Up to Restrictions:

Sunday, March 28: 793

Saturday, March 27: 830

Friday, March 26: 881

Thursday, March 25: 987

March 25th marked one of the highest case numbers in a day during the pandemic. It was after this report that restrictions were announced on March 29.

Numbers Following the Restrictions:

March 29: 782

March 30: 1021

March 31: 881

April 1: 1074

April 2: 1105

April 3: 1031

April 4: 916

April 5: 931

April 6: 1040

When it comes to the causes, there have been 3 cluster sites determined: restaurants, gyms, and industrial worksites, according to data by the government.

All Time High Number of Cases:

Despite everything indoors being closed, we still recorded record-breaking cases in the past week alone.

April 7: 1322

April 8: 1226

April 9: 1320

April 10: 1064

April 11: 1050

April 12: 956

April 13: 986

April 14: 1137

Vaccinations have been ramping up with those in the 40s now being encouraged to register. One can hope that with the rollout, hopefully the restrictions to indoor dining and more will see some end.

