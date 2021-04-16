Vancouver Has Become The Biggest Source For Domestic COVID Infected Flights

Health Canada has provided data that shows Vancouver has become the top source of domestic flights with passengers infected with COVID-19.

There have been 39 domestic flights leaving YVR airport COVID-19 infected passengers in April alone. Health Canada doesn’t indicate how many passengers tested positive on each flight. However, there has been an average of 7 passengers a day testing positive for the virus.

With the rise of variants this has may cause some alarm.

Behind Vancouver is Calgary, as Canada’s second-biggest source of infected domestic flights, with 31 flights. Toronto is in third place, with 23 infected flights.

No Rules For Domestic Flights

Unlike international travel, where passengers are required to present a negative test and then quarantine, no such rules exist for domestic travel.

Ontario has advised a 14-day self quarantine with domestic travel. However, it is not a law, and B.C. has not implemented that rule here.

BC Premier John Horgan has mentioned that travel restrictions could be possible. He is in discussions with neighbouring provinces on what can be done with non-essential travel.

Variants On The Rise

Now that international variants are becoming prevalent in Canada’s rising case numbers, and B.C. for that matter, travel is a hot topic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry mentioned that variants now make up 60% of identified COVID-19 cases across B.C.

More Restrictions With Flights?

In light of this new data, and knowing that the provinces are growing concerned with passengers still travelling, it will be interesting to learn what decisions are made moving forward.

“We have not taken anything off the table, but practicality is first and foremost,” Horgan said.

In the meantime, the government is pleading with the province to abide by the rules and restrictions and to get registered for vaccinations upon their call.

Horgan will be getting his dose of of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this Friday.

