Here’s Where Travellers Will Quarantine After Landing at YVR For $2,000

Hotel quarantine has officially begun in B.C.

February 22 has arrived and this marks the date where travellers entering Canada will be asked to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, while they await their COVID-19 results. The catch is that the hotels must be government appointed.

Five Vancouver hotels have now been approved and authorized to accept quarantined travellers flying in internationally.

Government Appointed Hotel Quarantine

The current list of authorized hotels are: Fairmont Vancouver Airport (3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond, BC)

(3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond, BC) Radisson Vancouver Airport (8181 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC)

(8181 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC) Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport ( 3099 Corvette Way , Richmond , BC)

( BC) Four Points by Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel ( 8368 Alexandra Road , Richmond , BC)

( BC) Days Inn by Wyndham (2840 Sexsmith Road, Richmond, BC) A minimum 3-night stay is being enforced and it could be longer if the traveller test positive for COVID-19. The total cost can range up to $2,000 and will include the room, food, security and transportation. The new federal hotel quarantine orders limit international travel arrival to only 4 Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. Travellers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board flights into Canada. Regardless of test outcomes, all travellers are still required to self-isolate for 14 days. More information may continue to roll out in terms of the hotel plan in coming days. Will This Curb Travel? Given the latest cases found on flights, and recent travelling to and from Hawaii, it will be interesting to see if this mandate will help curb the cases of COVID-19. Do you think it will help curb travelling internationally? Let us know in the comments below. For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.