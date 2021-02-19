5 New Flights Added to B.C.’s Running List of COVID-19 Exposures

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has once again updated its list of flights with COVID-19 exposures.
These new flights had either departed from or landed in B.C. A total of 5 new flights added between February 3 and 12.
Newly Added Flights with COVID-19 Exposures Include:
- Feb. 3: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8550 from Vancouver to Regina (rows 16 to 22)
- Feb. 9: WestJet flight 3110 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows 15 to 21)
- Feb. 12: Aeromexico flight 9644 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)
- Feb. 12: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 33 to 39)
- Feb. 12: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows six to 12)
The BCCDC recommends that anyone on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms, and get tested and self-isolate should any symptoms develop.
Passengers seated on the mentioned rows are considered to be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to proximity of a confirmed case.
Recent Flights With COVID-19 Cases
International travellers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board flights to Canada, are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Starting February 22, they will also be required to start their quarantine in a government appointed hotel while awaiting test results, at their own expense.
The same rules still do not apply to domestic travellers. However, health officials continue to warn against non-essential travel.
