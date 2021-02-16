Hawaii seems to be full of Vancouverites and it’s not stopping.

Despite restrictions and a fear of the variants of COVID-19 looming around, it appears planes full of Canadians are still leaving for the sunny beaches of Hawaii.

In fact, 114 passengers travelled from Calgary and Vancouver to Hawaii, and arrived on Saturday February 13th via WestJet.

