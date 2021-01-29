Hawaii Is Still Offering B.C. Visitors Quarantine-Free Travel Deals

As of yet, it appears that Hawaii is still offering a deal that was made with Air Canada and WestJet. It allows Canadian travellers into Hawaii without having to quarantine.

The deal is part of the Safe Travels program which allows those who show a negative COVID-19 test result to be exempt from Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine rule.

There are murmurs of travel becoming more restricted into the U.S. however there are currently no orders banning Canadians from travelling into Hawaii.

On the contrary, there are increasingly strict travel restrictions for any non-essential travellers coming into Canada, even for citizens.

Negative test results are required prior to boarding a flight into Canada as well as a (newly announced) mandatory hotel quarantine.

Although B.C. has a no-travel recommendation from Dr. Bonnie Henry, recently public figures have been ‘busted’ taking family vacations to Hawaii.

Over the last week alone, 127 travellers arrived in Hawaii from Vancouver and 216 from Calgary.

Because this has more to do with outbound travel vs. inbound travel into Canada, it’s uncertain if this deal will remain.

