Select Cineplex Theatres To Offer $5 Tickets When They Reopen This Weekend

Cineplex theatres are reopening across B.C. and they’re welcoming guests back with five dollar tickets.

The Canadian movie chain announced they are opening their doors to select Canadian locations, with eight reopening this week.

The company said 16 more B.C. locations will open later in July. The Cineplex theatres opening this Friday include locations at:

Metropolis, Burnaby

Orchard Plaza, Kelowna

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond

Strawberry Hill, Surrey

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

This comes as B.C. enters Phase 3 of its Restart Plan, allowing more businesses to open across the province.

However, this will come with certain safety measurements in place, such as blocking some seating to ensure distancing and staggering movie times.

