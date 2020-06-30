Canada Is Successfully Flattening The Curve Quicker Than Most Countries

Canada has been so successful in flattening the curve that the country is doing it quicker than most others.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam spoke at a press conference recently, where she said Canada is ahead of many countries when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19. That includes the U.K., Italy and the U.S.

Meanwhile, countries like South Korea and Japan have managed to keep their overall curve smaller.

Canada has a total of 104,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 67,000 of those recovered. The country accounts for about 1.02% of worldwide cases, while the U.S. accounts for around 25% of cases.

In that regard, it may not be surprising to hear Canadians prefer to keep the Canada-U.S. border closed for now.

