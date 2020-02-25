This Chicken Joint Is Offering a Buy-One-Get-One Deal For One Day This Week

The Leap Year only happens once every four years and to celebrate, Juke Fried Chicken is offering a special meal deal.

The Vancouver chicken joint is offering a buy-one-get-one-free meal for its Chicken and Waffles. And it’s all happening Saturday, February 29th.

The deal is available anytime from 11 am to 4 pm this Saturday, so come in with a friend and dive into its crunchy goodness.

You can Juke Fried Chicken at its location on 182 Keefer Street in Vancouver.

