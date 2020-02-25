Basil Box Is Opening Its Second Metro Vancouver Location In Burnaby

The popular Ontario-based restaurant chain, Basil Box, is slowly starting to take over Metro Vancouver.

Its first location in downtown Vancouver (810 Burrard Street) has been a hit with its variety of healthy and customizable bowls since opening in May. And now another location is in the works for Burnaby.

Opening sometime this spring, the new location will offer the same gluten-free and vegan-friendly options as its other outposts, along with menu favourites.

You Might Also Like:

Choose a base for your bowl, with options like: spring mix, chilled rice noodles, brown rice or jasmine rice. Then select which veggies (roasted edamame, charred sweet potatoes, etc) and a protein (lemongrass chicken, satay steak, coconut curry tofu or chili lime shrimp).

You can then add your choice of sauce (classic peanut, tangy tamarind, sizzlin’ sriracha, penang curry or sweet chili lime) and whatever toppings your heart (and stomach) desires. They have: pickled veggies, fresh herbs, chia seeds, crushed peanuts, roasted sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and fresh Thai chilies.

The restaurant also has signature boxes to fit any lifestyle, whether you’re looking for something low fat, low calorie, high fibre or keto-friendly.

Basil Box New Location

When: Opening spring 2020

Where: The Amazing Brentwood, Burnaby

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.