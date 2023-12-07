Adventurers planning a road trip in BC this winter must be prepared to brave the elements — but that’s a whole lot easier thanks to luxury RV rentals courtesy of CanaDream.

Its fleet of “winter-ready” RVs allow guests to visit some of the most wondrous winter destinations in the country — all while staying safe and warm on the roads.

Consider it your own personal chalet on wheels as you head off to hit the slopes, hot springs or other winter pastimes this season.

Why You Should Go RV Camping In BC This Winter

Just as safe and comfortable as a hotel stay

Despite the colder temperatures during the winter months, you can stay nice and cozy in your CanaDream camper. The RVs have all been designed to include added insulation and extra battery power. There’s also enhanced furnace and heated pads on the tanks to allow full use of running water in the kitchen, shower and toilet to create a fully functioning RV in temperatures as low as -30 degrees C.

Think of it as roughing it in luxury — just open the skylight above the bed and sleep under the stars while enjoying all the home comforts that RV life brings, including 22” thick memory foam mattress, hotel grade bed linens, private bathroom and shower, stove top, microwave, and a refrigerator.

With all of this right at their fingertips, CanaDream winter RVers can also explore unparalleled mountain destinations in BC and beyond, as well as picturesque winter festivals. And they can do this all while safety and comfort remain top of mind with CanaDream’s 24-hour roadside assistance.

Offers more flexibility

CanaDream RVs offer the unique opportunity to camp right beside the slopes at renowned mountain resorts so you can have all the adventures by day and come “home” to your humble abode for a peaceful night’s rest.

Independent campsites near winter hot spots are also accessible through the CanaDream Club, such as Riverside RV Resort near Whistler Blackcomb, or Fairmont Hot Springs RV Resort near Panorama Mountain Resort in the Rocky Mountains.

Endless winter activities right at your front door

Given the increased flexibility of RV camping, you can have more time to explore BC’s winter “must-dos.” If skiing and snowboarding is not your thing, there’s plenty of other fun to be had during the wintertime.

The province has a plethora of hot springs to enjoy — including Harrison Hot Springs, Ainsworth Hot Springs, Liard Hot Springs and Halcyon Springs. And there’s lots of other winter activities just a couple of hours outside of Vancouver, like Whistler’s magical Vallea Lumina light walk or snow tubing at Manning Park.

BC is also home to a number of winter festivals — including the Vernon Winter Carnival, which is considered the largest of its kind in Western Canada.

Meanwhile, small towns like Rossland and Revelstoke seem to come alive during the winter — with plenty of charming shops to explore and winter sports to take part in no matter your skill level.

More cost effective

In a lot of cases, renting an RV can be more affordable than hotel stays. It’s both your transportation and accommodation and comes fully equipped with everything you need to make your own meals.

Plus, to make booking hassle-free, CanaDream has partnered with Uplift to offer zero percent financing for bookings made before December 31st. This ensures that travellers can secure their winter adventure without breaking the bank.

Easy to plan

CanaDream also offers a trip planner tool that allows guests to completely customize their itinerary while staying within provincial guidelines.

Just research the campsites located along your route using the CanaDream Club app, which gives exclusive access to more than 1,000 campgrounds, activities, tours and attractions while ensuring each stop fits your needs.

And those who have never driven an RV before can rest assured they will be set up with the best vehicle for their party size and driving ability, and will be offered online tutorials beforehand to help guide them every step of the way.

For more information on booking with CanaDream and the different vehicles they offer, just visit their website.