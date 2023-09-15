Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the adventures have to stop. Fall is actually the perfect time to get away — especially if it involves leaf peeping while travelling in style.

You can do just that with CanaDream — a luxury RV rental service that is offering up some deals you must take advantage of this season.

Travel for just $29 per night with CanaDream

With seven locations across the country, CanaDream sometimes needs to move vehicles to specific destinations in order to meet their rental needs. In these cases, they offer heavily discounted “relocation” specials — where you can do one-way rentals very affordably.

These deals allow travellers to make the scenic road trip from Vancouver to Calgary or Edmonton for just $29 per night for up to seven or 10 nights depending on which city you’re headed to. They currently have dates available from late September to early November.

Considering the RV would be both your “rental car” and accommodation — it’s a pretty sweet deal. Plus, it’s an idyllic way to explore every corner of the province if you wanted to.

Where to visit

The mountain towns of Rossland, Nelson and Fernie come to life during the fall months — with charming shops and vibrant autumn colours. While other bucket list worthy stops enroute to Calgary or Edmonton include the likes of Golden, Revelstoke, Yoho National Park, Lake Louise, and the town of Banff.

You could also use the trip as an excuse to explore BC’s best hot springs — there’s Harrison, Halcyon, Ainsworth, and Liard River (just to name a few) — or you could discover new wineries, craft breweries and cideries across the province and in Alberta.

Choose your style

CanaDream has lots of vehicles to choose from, including their compact motorhome, deluxe van camper, super van camper, Saver 2 and 4, midi motorhome, maxi motorhome, maxi travel camper and more.

For more information on their relocation specials and other deals, visit their website.