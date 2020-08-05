The Canada-U.S. Border May Not Potentially Reopen Until 2021

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for many months now, but you may not see it reopen until 2021.

The border restrictions have been in place since March 21st as the number of COVID-19 cases has risen rapidly in both countries.

While the closure is currently in place until August 21st, some experts have predicted it will be pushed back even further.

“As long as Canadians don’t feel safe, then why force open that border when there’s no strong political logic to doing it?” said economist Moshe Lander, a professor at Montreal’s Concordia University, to CBC News.

Lander predicted the closure could stay in place until mid to late 2021.

However, despite the closure, some U.S. citizens have found ways to enter anyway.

Several Americans have been stopping in B.C. as they have told border control officers they are on their way to Alaska. However, Canada has recently introduced a number of strict rules to crack down on the issue.

