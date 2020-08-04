Even With A Vaccine, Canada’s COVID-19 Restrictions Could Last Years

Despite the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, Canada may see many of its restrictions in place for years to come.

During a briefing, Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told journalists not to hold their breath if they’re expecting a return to normalcy once a vaccine is here.

“We’re going to have to manage this pandemic certainly over the next year, but certainly it may be planning for the longer term on the next two to three years during which the vaccine may play a role,” said Tam.

Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, offered a similar warning as Dr. Tam.

“People might think that if we get a vaccine then everything goes back to normal the way it was before. That’s not the case,” he said. “All of the measures we’ve put in place now will still have to continue with the new reality for quite some time.”

So far, Canada has 117,333 cases of COVID-19, while there have been 18.2 million world-wide.

